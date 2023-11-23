18-year-old killed in shooting Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot and killed off Wooddale Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on East Industrial Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Zatravian Lee, 18, was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No further information was available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.