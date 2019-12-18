51°
Latest Weather Blog
18-wheeler in ditch at Airline near Sherwood
BATON ROUGE - Part of a tractor trailer ended up in a ditch Wednesday morning.
The accident happened close to 11 a.m. on Airline Highway near Sherwood.
Officials did not report any delays associated with the accident and at this time no injuries have been reported.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the accident and release addtional information as needed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Heart Association on how to relieve holiday anxiety
-
Grand Jury Indicts Cynthia and Dennis Perkins
-
Coach Ed Orgeron moves ahead with recruiting as Tigers prep for Peach...
-
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
-
Tornado razes Alexandria school, giving students mere minutes to evacuate