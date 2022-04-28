18-wheeler crash shuts down US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish

KROTZ SPRINGS - A crash involving multiple semi trucks shut down eastbound lanes on US 190 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Krotz Springs. The roadway remained closed as of around 9 a.m., according to state transportation officials.

US 190 remains closed at LA 105 (Krotz Springs) due to an accident. Congestion remains approximately 2 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 28, 2022

No major injuries were reported.