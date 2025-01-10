18-wheeler at railroad crossing struck by train in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported

INDEPENDENCE — A train collided with an 18-wheeler on the tracks of a railroad crossing in Tangipahoa Parish Friday afternoon.

The Independence Police Department said the Dollar General 18-wheeler was trying to access LA-40, near the railroad tracks. The 18-wheeler was unsuccessful and was left stopped on the tracks where a train collided with it.

There were no injuries reported.