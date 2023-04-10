17-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting Monday

70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, April 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A 17-year-old was hurt Monday during a drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old boy was near the corner of Evangeline Drive and East Bayou Road around 12 p.m. 

After the shooting, the victim was driven to a hospital in a personal car with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released. 

