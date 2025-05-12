75°
17-year-old from Ruston in Baton Rouge for track meet arrested for rape
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old from Ruston, who was in Baton Rouge for a track meet, was arrested and accused of raping a female who was in town for the event.
Records from the Clerk's Office say Djoryen Jenkins was staying at the Embassy Suites along Constitution Avenue with his high school track team. The victim told Baton Rouge Police officers that Jenkins pushed her into a stairwell at the hotel where he raped her late Friday night.
During questioning, Jenkins told officers that he had sex with the victim but said the encounter was consensual. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for third-degree rape.
