Latest Weather Blog
16 still hospitalized, eight in ICU at LCMC Health hospitals after Bourbon Street attack
NEW ORLEANS - Alongside those who lost their lives in the Bourbon Street attack, many others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. As we learn more information about the victims, WWL provided updated numbers on those treated in area hospitals.
LCMC said in a statement that 16 patients remain hospitalized with eight in the ICU. Four have been transferred from other facilities for specialized care, and 13 people have been discharged. University Medical Center said they treated 26 patients on Wednesday following the massive terrorism attack on New Year's Day.
“This is probably the single largest number of critically ill patients that we’ve seen in a very short period in MCI," said Dr. Jeffrey Elder, Chief Medical Officer for UMC. "I think really the number and the volume of the critical patients as well as the very short time frame of receiving those patients, is what made this incident unfortunately unique for this hospital."
WWL said hospital staff worked more than 12 hours nonstop on Wednesday to treat patients. Meanwhile, The Blood Center said more than 300 people showed up to donate blood.
LCMC Health officials said they received 37 patients at UMC, Touro, East Jefferson and Tulane Medical Center. Four were brought to Ochsner Baptist Medical Center. UMC is a Level One Trauma Center that sees the highest number of penetrating wounds per capita in the country, and their staff is well prepared for these type of situations.
