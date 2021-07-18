15 people rescued from surging water in Amite River Saturday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A surge of water left multiple people stranded while tubing the Amite River.

15 Tiki Tubers were trapped in the river Saturday after rapid water moved in quickly.

A tuber told WBRZ that Tiki Tubing notified them the water was fast, so the trip would not take as long.

Regan Bashara said the quick current flipped her out of her tube, causing her to badly scrape her abdomen on a tree limb underwater.

The Central Fire Department, Livingston Parish Fire Department, EMS and Acadian rescued the group. One person was injured badly enough to be taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge.

Bashara reported that the firefighter who rescued her said no one should have been tubing due to the fast current.

Tiki Tubing announced on social media that they will be closed Sunday due to high water.

A spokesperson from the Central Fire Department said there were multiple inches of rain Friday which likely raised the water level.

It is the second tubing accident reported in the Amite River in less than a month. A man died in that previous incident.