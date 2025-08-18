75°
135 Louisiana National Guard military police officers headed to D.C.

48 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 6:05 PM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Louisiana National Guard

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 Louisiana National Guard military police officers will be in Washington, D.C. to  help protect federal buildings, national monuments and other federal properties. 

LANG sent 135 guardsmen to "support the Metropolitan Police Department, the District of Columbia National Guard and D.C. local law enforcement," a press release said. 

“Louisiana Guardsmen are trained and ready to support the District of Columbia. Our Guardsmen mobilized quickly upon order, displaying efficiency, professionalism, and an understanding of what it means to serve in the Guard. Answering the call of our Nation is an honor and a privilege,” said Louisiana adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux.

President Trump recently mobilized 800 National Guard service members to "take our Capitol back," and "get rid of the slums," he said during a press conference. 

