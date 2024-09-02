87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town

2 hours 52 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024
Source: WWL
By: Evie Richard

MINDEN - A 10-year-old boy shot and killed an 82-year-old former mayor of Minden and his daughter, a New Orleans news outlet said.

WWL said the former mayor, Joe Cornelius, and his daughter, 31-year-old Keisha Miles, were found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning in their hometown of Minden, which is near Shreveport. 

The boy is in custody and officials have not released how he was related to the victims. Neighbors said they heard the boy and Cornelius arguing. 

WWL reported that Cornelius was a former sheriff's deputy, marshal and a long-time member of the Minden City Council before he was appointed mayor in 2013. 

