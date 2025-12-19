1-year-old found in Baton Rouge among the 43 children recovered during U.S. Marshals' Florida operation

TALLAHASSEE - The U.S. Marshals Service, along with multiple law enforcement partners, led a missing child operation in December that resulted in the recovery and location of 43 critically missing children, including a 1-year-old found in Baton Rouge.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the operation named "Northern Lights", including a task force of federal, state and local government agencies, executed a two-week initiative to safely locate and recover critically missing youth at risk of crimes of violence or other risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure or domestic violence.

"This was the most successful missing child operation ever conducted in Northern Florida. Because of the tireless dedication of the U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement partners, 43 endangered children will now be home safe for the holidays," acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Florida Greg Leljedal said.

The operation of 80 personnel from 25 different agencies resulted in 9 arrests, with children being recovered in multiple states, including Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

"The recovered children ranged in age from 1 ½ to 17-years-old. This operation was not only about finding the missing children, but also providing immediate physical and psychological care to help them begin the path to healing.”

Upon being rescued, the recovered children were provided with medical resources, social services and child advocates.