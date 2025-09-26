1 woman still in critical condition, others slowly recovering after Ponchatoula crash injures 9

PONCHATOULA — One woman is still in critical condition as seven other people slowly recover from injuries sustained in a Ponchatoula car crash on Tuesday, police said Friday.

According to Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson, Hendi Puerto is still in critical condition in the ICU, three days after she was injured when two trucks and a car collided on U.S. 51. She is considered day-to-day. Her husband, Juan Reyes, is recovering after multiple surgeries, and their son, Justin Puerto, has been released from the hospital.

Laryisson also said he spoke with Donna Martinez, the mother and grandmother of four of the injured. She reportedly told him that her daughter, Denyelle, and her fiancé, Malachi, are "getting much better," and that Denyelle's three children could be released from the hospital on Monday.

Anthony Conley, 69, was the ninth person injured in the crash. He faces a felony hit-and-run charge, a felony obstruction of justice charge, eight counts of negligent injuring and one count of driving with a suspended license. Police said Conley caused the crash and then told officers he was a passenger in one of the involved trucks. After an investigation, they said he was actually the driver and sole operator of the vehicle.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, with numerous victims suffering from life-threatening injuries, Conley’s extreme negligence and total disregard for the victims’ lives, and his extensive criminal history, the Ponchatoula Police Department will ask the District Attorney’s Office to request that Conley’s sentences be served consecutively," Laryisson said.