1 taken to hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane, sources say

2 hours 59 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 11:27 AM September 13, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A late-night motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane sent one person to the hospital, sources told WBRZ.

The wreck happened on Siegen Lane around 10 p.m. on Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to sources.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more details.

