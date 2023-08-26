1 person injured in house fire off Florida Blvd. Saturday morning; house deemed total loss

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a house off Florida Boulevard caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a house on Turtle Court. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke engulfing the home. It took crews nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

All occupants managed to escape the house, but one person sustained injuries while escaping. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Firefighters deemed the home a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire. An investigator is currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The Red Cross has been notified and is assisting two adults and three children displaced by the fire.