1 dead, one injured after a Roseland shooting involving high schoolers; three arrested for murder

2 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 3:50 PM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ROSELAND - Three people have been arrested after a Tuesday night shooting that killed one person and injured another in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.

The shooting happened on Commercial Street, officials said. An 18-year-old male died and a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital.

Jewel Sumner High School issued a statement to parents Wednesday confirming the shooting involved "several Sumner High School students." The statement said the shooting did not take place on their campus.

Keydrann Tate, 21, Javion Kidd, 19, and a 16-year-old were booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Tate turned himself in to authorities while the two others were arrested while arriving at school.

Detectives believe the incident stemmed from a firearm transaction.

