1 dead in 3-vehicle crash this morning

GREENWELL SPRINGS – One person died and at least one other person was hospitalized after a crash on Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road Friday.

The crash happened just after 8 o'clock near LA 409 (Liberty).

Authorities said the crash involved three vehicles and the deceased person, a woman, was ejected from the vehicle she was in.

Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road is closed.

