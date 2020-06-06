69°
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash this morning
GREENWELL SPRINGS – One person died and at least one other person was hospitalized after a crash on Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road Friday.
The crash happened just after 8 o'clock near LA 409 (Liberty).
Authorities said the crash involved three vehicles and the deceased person, a woman, was ejected from the vehicle she was in.
Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road is closed.
