BRPD: Woman killed, two injured in separate pedestrian crashes along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — A woman was killed and two others were injured in separate crashes along Plank Road early Sunday morning.

According to BRPD, 66-year-old Carolyn Evens was hit and killed along Plank Road near Denham Street just after midnight.

Officers said around 2:30 a.m., two others were struck by a separate vehicle near the corner of Plank Road and Byron Avenue. They were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

BRPD is currently investigating both crashes.