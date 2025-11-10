45°
1,500 Entergy customers near Perkins Rowe out of power Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers in the Perkins Rowe area may be in the dark Sunday evening.
In an email to WBRZ, the company said approximately 1,500 customers in the area were without power. The outage was reported around 6:30 p.m. and the lights came back on shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The cause of the outage has not been released.
