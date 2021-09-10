84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1,000 or more LSU students could be kicked out of school for not complying with COVID protocols

Friday, September 10 2021
BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand LSU students face possible expulsion for not complying with COVID protocols, LSU said Friday.

But, the data released around 5 o'clock was based on information submitted to the university as of Thursday evening.  LSU did not release updated figures based on Friday, the last day students had to comply with rules to be vaccinated or be tested for coronavirus.

LSU said as of Thursday, 96% of the on-campus student body reported COVID entry verification information and 82% of those students report being fully or partially vaccinated.  That's about 25,000 students, LSU said.

University officials did not answer questions about when the students not in compliance may be removed from class rosters.

The university said it expected the number of non-compliant students to drop when data from Friday was tabulated.

