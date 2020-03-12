Latest Weather Blog
Southern University moving classes online through remainder of spring semester
Posted 5:56 PM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced it will move classes online for the rest of the spring semester.
Classes will be canceled the week of March 16, and online courses will begin March 30 after students return from spring break.
The change will affect Southern campuses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. However, the New Orleans campus will begin online classes March 23.
La. Nursing Home Association asks public NOT to visit nursing homes until further notice
Posted 11:18 AM 3/12/2020 by Chris Nakamoto
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Nursing Home Association took a strong position in their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from entering nursing homes in Louisiana. The virus is spreading across the country and right here in Louisiana. "LNHA asks that the public support efforts to (More)
SEC suspends all sporting events through March amid coronavirus outbreak
Posted 3:30 PM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
The Southeastern Conference has suspended all of its regular and postseason sporting events through the month of March.
ALERT 2: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the (More)
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus
Posted 11:17 AM 3/12/2020 by Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.(More)...
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
Posted 6:16 PM 3/12/2020 by Brittany Weiss
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a busy travel season and now many travelers are wondering what to do because of the coronavirus.
Normal travel insurance will not cover travelers for things like fear of the coronavirus, but companies and vendors are working with people and offering (More)
UNO, Loyola, Tulane, Xavier moving classes online in wake of coronavirus cases
Posted 11:16 AM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans-area colleges are having students take classes remotely in the wake of the state reporting five coronavirus cases in that area.
(More)...
NCAA: March Madness tournament canceled due to coronavirus fears
Posted 2:29 PM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
The NCAA announced Thursday it will cancel the March Madness tournaments.
According to a statement from NCAA head Mark Emmert, all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships will not be played.
NCAA cancels remaining winter (More)
World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak a global 'pandemic'
Posted 11:14 AM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
A virus outbreak that began in China nearly three months ago has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that it was characterizing the outbreak as a global pandemic.(More)...
3/10/2020
New Orleans Mayor assures residents risk of massive coronavirus spread "remains low"
Posted 11:13 AM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the City of New Orleans isn't planning on canceling any public events at this time.
The Mayor addressed the media Monday, following a report of Louisiana's first presumptive case of coronavirus in Jefferson Parish.
The patient who (More)
3/9/2020
Louisiana now reporting 19 coronavirus cases
Posted 6:13 PM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Health officials have reported a total of 19 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana as of Thursday evening.
The state reported an additional six cases in Orleans Parish Thursday. Governor Edwards said the first of those new cases was another resident of a (More)