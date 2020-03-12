Coronavirus

Posted 5:56 PM 3/12/2020 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced it will move classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

Classes will be canceled the week of March 16, and online courses will begin March 30 after students return from spring break.

The change will affect Southern campuses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. However, the New Orleans campus will begin online classes March 23.