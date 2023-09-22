Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was issued for a 27-year-old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car.

It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest.

A witness told WBRZ she called 911 when a man was shot.

"The bullet was in the leg and he was bleeding," she said. "They told me to run inside and get a towel, and put pressure on it until the ambulance got there."

The witness recalled seeing the woman leaving in such a frenzy, she was firing a weapon.

"She was shooting through her car," she said.

Baton Rouge Police issued an arrest warrant for 27-year old Brianna Thompson. She's accused of attempted first-degree murder, negligent injuring, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Arrest documents show a man who was walking got caught in the cross fire and took a bullet to his leg. Officers learned that prior to the victim being struck, the accused shooter was in an argument with a man who she had been staying with. During the argument, Thompson allegedly fired one shot from inside the apartment. She then loaded her personal belongings in her vehicle and fired multiple shots from her driver's side window into the victim's apartment, striking it several times.

Patti Freeman is the executive director of the Iris Domestic Violence Center.

"It is a somewhat unique situation," said Patti Freeman, executive director of the Iris Domestic Violence Center. "I don't know if we've just become educated that there are male victims out there that won't report. We are tracking those numbers as well. There have always been male victims out there, but they are hesitant to report than women are."

Currently, domestic violence deaths are down in Baton Rouge. There are roughly 15 deaths attributed to domestic violence this year. Last year, there were 36 deaths. Despite deaths coming down, case loads remain high.

"Earlier in the year, we had extraordinary increases in numbers at Iris, but now we have clients—we call them survivors—in house now with children," Freeman said. "It's not a problem that will go away any time soon, so we want to make sure we have the resources available for those who need them."

Anyone who needs assistance can contact the Iris Domestic Violence center 24 hours a day at 225-389-3001.