WBRZ celebrates Veterans Day with a visit to the West Baton Rouge Museum's exhibit on the Vietnam War

BATON ROUGE — With Veterans Day coming up on November 11, see the following list of events in the capital region to honor veterans.

ASCENSION PARISH 
Veterans Day Celebration
-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park 

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
BRCC WARRIOR WALK
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Baton Rouge Community College Mid City Campus 

17th Annual Veterans Day Flag-Raising Ceremony
-7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street in Zachary

American Legion Post 58's Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Seafood Luncheon
-11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the LOD Cook Alumni Center on LSU's campus

IBERVILLE PARISH
Iberville Salute to Veterans
-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial, located at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine

LIVINGSTON PARISH
Veterans Day Parade
- 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at North Live Oak Elementary School

POINTE COUPEE
Veterans Day Program 
-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans' Monument in front of Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads

TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Centennial Military Banquet
-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom, located at 303 Union Avenue

Annual Veterans Day Lecture
-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Student Union Theatre at Southeastern

WEST FELICIANA PARISH 
Marine Tribute to General Robert Barrow on the 250th Anniversary of the Marine Corps 
-9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville 

Honor U.S. veterans at these capital region Veterans Day 2025 events
