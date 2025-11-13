WBRZ celebrates Veterans Day with a visit to the West Baton Rouge Museum's exhibit on the Vietnam War

BATON ROUGE — With Veterans Day coming up on November 11, see the following list of events in the capital region to honor veterans.

ASCENSION PARISH

Veterans Day Celebration

-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BRCC WARRIOR WALK

- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Baton Rouge Community College Mid City Campus



17th Annual Veterans Day Flag-Raising Ceremony

-7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street in Zachary



American Legion Post 58's Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Seafood Luncheon

-11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the LOD Cook Alumni Center on LSU's campus

IBERVILLE PARISH

Iberville Salute to Veterans

-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial, located at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine

LIVINGSTON PARISH

Veterans Day Parade

- 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at North Live Oak Elementary School

POINTE COUPEE

Veterans Day Program

-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans' Monument in front of Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Centennial Military Banquet

-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom, located at 303 Union Avenue



Annual Veterans Day Lecture

-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Student Union Theatre at Southeastern

WEST FELICIANA PARISH

Marine Tribute to General Robert Barrow on the 250th Anniversary of the Marine Corps

-9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville