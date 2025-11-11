WBRZ celebrates Veterans Day with a visit to the West Baton Rouge Museum's exhibit on the Vietnam War

PORT ALLEN — Veterans Day honors those who served their country by remembering their sacrifice and history.

WBRZ's John Pastorek did just that during his visit to the West Baton Rouge Museum and its special exhibit "An American War in Vietnam," speaking to museum curator Lauren Davis about the importance of reflecting on the actions of veterans.

Learn more about the museum and the Vietnam exhibit, which runs through Dec. 30, here.