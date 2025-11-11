52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ celebrates Veterans Day with a visit to the West Baton Rouge Museum's exhibit on the Vietnam War

4 hours 26 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 November 11, 2025 6:07 AM November 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Veterans Day honors those who served their country by remembering their sacrifice and history. 

WBRZ's John Pastorek did just that during his visit to the West Baton Rouge Museum and its special exhibit "An American War in Vietnam," speaking to museum curator Lauren Davis about the importance of reflecting on the actions of veterans. 

Learn more about the museum and the Vietnam exhibit, which runs through Dec. 30, here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days