WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home game

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football is 1-9 after its most recent loss to Alcorn State.

The Jaguars are now looking to close out their home schedule with Saturday's matchup against Texas Southern.

The Jaguars face the Tigers at 2 p.m. on The Bluff.

Interim head coach Fred McNair spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game.

Watch McNair's news conference here: