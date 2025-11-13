54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home game

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football is 1-9 after its most recent loss to Alcorn State. 

The Jaguars are now looking to close out their home schedule with Saturday's matchup against Texas Southern. 

The Jaguars face the Tigers at 2 p.m. on The Bluff.

Interim head coach Fred McNair spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game.

Watch McNair's news conference here: 

News
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media...
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home game
BATON ROUGE — Southern University football is 1-9 after its most recent loss to Alcorn State. The Jaguars are... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 Tuesday, November 11, 2025 12:39:00 PM CST November 11, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days