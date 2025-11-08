73°
Southern falls to Alcorn State in McNair's return

Saturday, November 08 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

LORMAN, Mississippi - The Southern football lost its eighth straight game Saturday.

Alcorn State spoiled Southern interim head coach Fred McNair's homecoming, beating the Jaguars 35-17.

Southern scored the first points of the game with a Trey Holly touchdown, but Alcorn followed with 28 of the next 31 points en route to the Braves fourth win of the season.

Southern falls to 1-9 on the season. The Jaguars finish off their home schedule next week against Texas Southern.

