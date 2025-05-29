Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report: Pediatric doctor shares tips for parents to address picky eaters
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Good nutrition is important to help children grow up healthy and strong, but getting kids to eat and enjoy new foods is not always easy.
Most times, being a picky eater is a normal part of growing up.
Many young children go through periods of preferring certain food colors or textures, but eventually grow out of that phase. Until then, parents are advised to repeatedly try a variety of unprocessed, healthy foods. It may take time for children to acquire a taste for new foods.
“It's 15 to 20 tries to get a kid used to it, you know, and our instinctive responses, they make one face when they try something. Then we're like, oh, they don't like it, we're gonna try something else. No. A try can be a lick. A try can be a smell or a taste,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital pediatric doctor Stephen Cook said.
Parents are also encouraged to be good food role models. Children are more likely to try something if they see you enjoying it.
Also, avoid a bunch of grazing on snacks during the day. Hungry kids will be more encouraged to try and eat new foods at meal time.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10...
-
Search suspended for a missing man in Swiss glacier collapse that destroyed...
-
Rep. Paula Davis carried a bill approved by the House on in...
-
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash...
-
Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law
Sports Video
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium