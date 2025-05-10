64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump appoints former East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor Kurt Wall to serve as US Attorney

BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump has nominated former East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor Kurt Wall to serve as the top federal prosecutor for the Middle District of Louisiana. 

Wall, who currently serves as the Second Vice President of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, will succeed Ronald C. Gathe Jr. if confirmed. Gathe's position has been held by First Assistant United States Attorney April Leon since he was removed alongside other Biden appointees.

The nominee worked as a prosecutor in the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office for more than a decade and  most recently served as an assistant district attorney in Livingston Parish.

Wall's nomination was received by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Tuesday. If confirmed, he will serve a four-year term. 

Thursday, May 08 2025

