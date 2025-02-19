Capital region now represented by new federal prosecutor as Trump dismisses Biden appointees

BATON ROUGE — A new federal prosecutor will be trying cases in the capital region.

April Leon was named the acting U.S. attorney after her predecessor — Ronald C. Gathe Jr. — left the post. Gathe served as the Middle District of Louisiana's prosecutor since 2021.

Leon now serves as the top law enforcement officer in a nine-parish region with a population of about one million people. She will oversee the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases brought on behalf of the United States in the District.

Gathe was appointed by former President Joe Biden. It is normal for an incoming president to appoint a new slate of federal prosecutors. However, Gathe selected Leon in 2023 to be his First Assistant United States Attorney, the second-highest post in the Middle District of Louisiana.

According to an Associated Press justice reporter in Washington, Trump said Tuesday that he would be dismissing all remaining U.S. Attorneys from the Biden administration, which included Gathe.

"Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining “Biden Era” U.S. Attorneys. We must “clean house” IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY!" Trump said on Truth Social.