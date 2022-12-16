Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning video forecast
Related Story
Freeze Watches will go in effect for tonight for freezing temperatures on Friday morning.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and a little more sun will peak through the clouds this afternoon. We won’t see much of a warmup though with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Tonight a Freeze Watch goes into effect at midnight.
Up Next: Friday morning temperatures are expected to be right at freezing. If you have outdoor plants or pets, make sure they are covered or brought in for the night. A Freeze Watch will be active through 7 am Friday morning.
*FREEZE WATCH* for the shaded area. Temperatures may drop below 32°. #lawx #mswx Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqfE3j pic.twitter.com/olVNaKukkN— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 17, 2022
Keep an eye on the “feels like” temperatures. This time of year, the windchill can make it feel much cooler than the temperatures say. Overnight temperatures will bounce back a bit, staying above freezing for the weekend. The next chance for rain will come in on Saturday afternoon. It will not be a total washout, just one or two afternoon showers will bubble up int the southern half of the WBRZ viewing area. The rain will be mostly light and spotty. If you are headed to the LSU game, bundle up! Temperatures will continue to trend chilly, in the 50s in the afternoon through the weekend and into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics
No activity expected for the next 5 days.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car...
-
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
-
Chris Nakamoto talks Ronald Greene case after officers' indictments in deadly arrest
-
Mid City drugstore makes changes following 2 On Your Side report about...
-
Families left sorting through rubble, searching for belongings after storms devastated south...