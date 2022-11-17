Thursday AM Forecast: Freeze Watches go into effect tonight

Freeze Watches will go in effect for tonight for freezing temperatures on Friday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and a little more sun will peak through the clouds this afternoon. We won’t see much of a warmup though with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Tonight a Freeze Watch goes into effect at midnight.

Up Next: Friday morning temperatures are expected to be right at freezing. If you have outdoor plants or pets, make sure they are covered or brought in for the night. A Freeze Watch will be active through 7 am Friday morning.

Keep an eye on the “feels like” temperatures. This time of year, the windchill can make it feel much cooler than the temperatures say. Overnight temperatures will bounce back a bit, staying above freezing for the weekend. The next chance for rain will come in on Saturday afternoon. It will not be a total washout, just one or two afternoon showers will bubble up int the southern half of the WBRZ viewing area. The rain will be mostly light and spotty. If you are headed to the LSU game, bundle up! Temperatures will continue to trend chilly, in the 50s in the afternoon through the weekend and into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No activity expected for the next 5 days.