Thursday Midday Video Forecast

Dry and cooler air moves into the region Thursday behind a weak cold front. Conditions will remain sunny and comfortable into the weekend.

Tropical Storm Sara is spinning away in the Caribbean Sea. For the latest track and forecast, CLICK HERE, or scroll to the tropics section to read more.

Today & Tonight: After cold front passage, expect a lot more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the middle 70's under sunny skies. There will also be no humidity to contend with. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. Conditions start to get chilly in the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40's. Jackets will be a must in the morning.

Up Next: Conditions will remain the same to end the workweek. Winds will begin to turn over the weekend, bringing in air from over the Gulf of Mexico. This will begin to increase highs and lows, and eventually cloud cover on Sunday. Clouds will increase even more on Monday, along with the return of rain chances. This will all be in advance of a strong cold front passage next week. The cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. On the other side of the front, temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels so far this fall season. By the end of next week, we could be feeling highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Football Forecast: If heading out to Gainesville this weekend, expect some very nice conditions. There will be completely sunny skies, with a kickoff temperature in the mid 70's. Based on the LSU Kickoff Weather Index, LSU wins 63% of games based off of these kickoff conditions. For southern, conditions will be great as well. There will be lots of sunshine with a kickoff temperature in the mid to upper 70's.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Nineteen intensified into Tropical Storm Sara in the western Caribbean Sea with the Noon CST update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph at that time and was moving west at 12 mph.

As Sara meanders over the western Caribbean Sea, the storm is expected to maintain tropical storm status as it hugs the Honduras coast late this week and over the weekend. The storm will move very slowly during this timeframe.

The latest tropical guidance shows potential for this system to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico sometime next week. It is too soon to determine if there will be a United States impact, but if there is, Florida would be the likely target. Fronts and increasing wind shear near the central Gulf Coast should shield the Capital Area.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.