Thursday evening video forecast

Get ready for the most dramatic temperature swing we've seen this season. Warm and slightly muggy conditions will continue through Saturday before an Arctic cold front delivers a big chill just in time for the start of the next work week.

Through Saturday: warm with morning fog

Friday: spotty shower or thunderstorm

Sunday: breezy with a strong cold front

Monday & Tuesday: coldest air so far this season, frost and freeze possible

Through Saturday: Patchy fog is a bit more questionable tonight, thanks to elevated winds and lingering clouds. Where skies are clear and winds relax, some areas with reduced visibility will again be possible around dawn. Lows will stop in the low to mid 60s. Any fog will diminish by late morning, but a lot of clouds will linger. With some humidity—by November standards—isolated showers could pop and quickly move over the region between late morning and early afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s. A more widespread, dense fog is possible early Saturday morning, so be cautious if you have early weekend plans or travel. By the afternoon, sunshine will break out with highs hitting the low 80s. Rain is very unlikely.

Up Next: Don't get comfortable with that mild start to the weekend! A strong cold front will blast through the region early Sunday morning. A passing shower is possible near dawn, but the biggest impact will be the drop in temperatures and breezy conditions that follow the front. Highs will only reach about 70°F early but will start to fall during the afternoon hours as north winds of 10-20mph usher in the coolest air so far this season.

The big plunge in temperatures will follow Sunday night into Monday. After starting off in the upper 30s, temperatures will remain in the 50s despite full sunshine. The coldest temperatures will be felt on Tuesday morning. As winds calm, clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the low 30s with frost possible as far south as I-10 and a freeze possible as far south as I-12, especially likely north and east of Baton Rouge. With the potential for freezing conditions, use the weekend to take necessary precautions for sensitive plants and ensure pets will have access to warmth.

Bundle up if you will be heading out to Veteran’s Day observances, but temperatures will begin a warming trend, climbing into the 60s by afternoon with plenty of sun. Those conditions will continue on Wednesday as highs return to the 70s.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.