Three teenagers indicted as adults in March killing
BATON ROUGE - Three teenagers were indicted for a March shooting that killed one person and left another injured.
Malachi Cooper and Kentreal Hardnett, both 15, and Jace Jackson, 16, were all indicted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the killing of Jalen Lee.
WBRZ previously reported that Lee and another person were shot along Monroe Avenue on March 24. Lee died and the other person, a woman, was critically injured. Cooper and Hardnett were arrested days after the shooting.
