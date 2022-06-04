78°
Latest Weather Blog
Sylvia and Kim Cash Tate, wife of LSU's president, talk faith, education and traffic
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Fresh from moving into the president's home at LSU, the Tate family is sharing special stories of their relationship, academics and future plans.
Dr. William Tate was named LSU President earlier this year. Wednesday, it was his wife making news when she sat down with WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon for an intimate conversation about faith, success, sports and academics.
Kim Cash Tate is busy and her life doesn't stop.
After practicing law and being a firm partner, she decided to focus on her family and raised the couple's children. She's an accomplished singer and author.
Don't miss this compelling story.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Fresh from moving into the president's home at LSU, the Tate family is sharing special stories of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Few residents turn out for panel aimed at reducing gun violence across...
-
Families search for baby formula continues
-
Entergy: New fees coming to your summer power bills
-
Louisiana waiting for Operation Fly Formula product to arrive
-
Baker police confiscating a surprising number of stolen guns
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed