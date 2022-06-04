78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sylvia and Kim Cash Tate, wife of LSU's president, talk faith, education and traffic

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Fresh from moving into the president's home at LSU, the Tate family is sharing special stories of their relationship, academics and future plans.

Dr. William Tate was named LSU President earlier this year.  Wednesday, it was his wife making news when she sat down with WBRZ anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon for an intimate conversation about faith, success, sports and academics.

Kim Cash Tate is busy and her life doesn't stop.  

After practicing law and being a firm partner, she decided to focus on her family and raised the couple's children.  She's an accomplished singer and author.  

Don't miss this compelling story. 

Related Images

News
WATCH: Sylvia and Kim Cash Tate, wife...
WATCH: Sylvia and Kim Cash Tate, wife of LSU's president, talk faith, education and traffic
BATON ROUGE - Fresh from moving into the president's home at LSU, the Tate family is sharing special stories of... More >>
9 months ago Wednesday, August 25 2021 Aug 25, 2021 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 5:43:00 PM CDT August 25, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days