State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE - Weeks after several law enforcement officers were formally charged for their involvement in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest and an ensuing cover-up at Louisiana State Police, the agency has placed two troopers on unpaid leave.

On Thursday, the Louisiana State Police Commission granted the agency's request to place Kory York and John Clary on unpaid administrative leave. Though both are suspended, the commission is also allowing both troopers to use their accumulated time off until it runs out.

Greene's sister Dee, appeared at the commission asking them to do the right thing.

"There should be no question whether these men should be paid on administrative leave," Dee Hardin said. "They should be fired. It's been three and a half years, almost four, and my family we still haven't begun to heal."

Hardin said the commissioner's decision should be obvious.

"There was swift action taken to fire Mr. Carl Cavalier just for speaking out," Hardin said. "He wasn't even on the scene. How is it that you guys keep these murderers on the payroll patrolling the streets of the State of Louisiana, but you fire the good cop? It doesn't make sense."

York, the only trooper charged with negligent homicide in Greene's death, is due in court next month.

His lawyer told WBRZ he intends to plead not guilty.

"I'm absolutely convinced that once a fair jury considers all the allegations in this case, Trooper York will be acquitted in the state court indictment," York's lawyer J. Michael Small said.

Lieutenant John Clary's lawyer declined to comment.

"Any decent person feels for the family of Mr. Greene," Small said. "As to the charges in the state court indictment, I will address those in state court in Union Parish, and we look forward to doing so."

WBRZ asked Small if he thought the law enforcement officer's actions were appropriate the night Greene died.

"I'll address the action in the state court indictment in state court," Small said. "I won't try the criminal case on the street, but we will be prepared and will be prepared to try it in Union Parish when it comes up."