65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to fill food bank as government shutdown, SNAP concerns continue

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — As the government shutdown reaches a record length of 35 days, SNAP benefits remain suspended or severely limited nationwide. 

To help people struggling amid the suspension of benefits, St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge is hosting a food drive over the weekend. 

Donations will be accepted on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. St. Vincent de Paul off Florida Boulevard is accepting both nonperishable foods and money. 

St. Vincent de Paul is also continuing to provide hot meals to those in need as the SNAP freeze continues. 

News
St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to...
St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to fill food bank as government shutdown, SNAP concerns continue
BATON ROUGE — As the government shutdown reaches a record length of 35 days, SNAP benefits remain suspended or severely... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 Wednesday, November 05, 2025 6:43:31 AM CST November 05, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days