Capital region organizations, restaurants stepping up to fill gap left by SNAP benefit suspension

BATON ROUGE - Several restaurants and organizations across Baton Rouge are stepping up to help the community this November as Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits continue to be disrupted by the government shutdown.

Jabby's Pizza and Albina's Catering are launching their "No Kids Go Hungry Week" campaign on Nov. 4 to feed local families during this difficult time. Families who show their SNAP benefits card can receive a free cheese pizza at any Jabby's Pizza location.

Albina Brahimi, a refugee from Kosovo, leads the campaign using her own experiences with hunger as a child during wartime.

"I remember a time when young kids came to us asking for food. My mother made me turn them away because we didn't have enough. I made a decision then that if there were ever a time I could feed people, I would never miss that opportunity again," Brahimi said.

To find a food bank in your area, click here.

A list of restaurants and organizations, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging, offering SNAP benefit assistance is below:

Jabby's Pizza and Albina's Catering:

- 18303 Old Perkins Rd W, Baton Rouge: Nov 4 to Nov. 9

- 14345 LA-73, Prairieville: Nov. 4 to Nov. 9

- 610 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux: Nov. 4 to Nov. 9

Country Kitchen Gonzales:

-615 E. Ascension St., Gonzales: Kids eat free on Fridays, and on Nov. 8, everyone is welcome

Sherwood South Animal Hospital:

-3803 S Sherwood Forest Blvd Suite A, Baton Rouge: Pet Food Pantry

Chicken Salad Chick:

-27306 Crossing Cir, Suite 270, Denham Springs: Kids eat free

The Red Shoes:

-2303 Government St, Baton Rouge: Community Fridge

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank:

-10600 S Choctaw Dr, Baton Rouge

The Shepard's Market:

-230 Renee Dr, Baton Rouge: Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m./Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



