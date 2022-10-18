52°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars got their third straight win in a row, beating rival Alcorn 21-17 on the Bluff.
Southern scored all three of their touchdowns in the first half, quarterback BeSean McCray had 226 total yards of offense and two scores for the night.
The Southern defense sealed the game, only allowing three points in the second half, and getting a crucial 4th down stop with one minute remaining in the game.
Southern improves to 4-2 on the year, and 3-1 in SWAC play. The Jags are now in first place in the SWAC West, and will play Virginia Lynchburg next week for homecoming.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars got their third straight win in a row, beating rival Alcorn 21-17 on the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council member says he plans to vote no on Stormwater Utility...
-
No plan to salvage century-old shipwreck found in Mississippi River, experts say
-
Police chief accused of asking for sexual favors plans to resign to...
-
More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than...
-
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home