Southern beats Alcorn 21-17 for 3rd straight win

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars got their third straight win in a row, beating rival Alcorn 21-17 on the Bluff. 

Southern scored all three of their touchdowns in the first half, quarterback BeSean McCray had 226 total yards of offense and two scores for the night. 

The Southern defense sealed the game, only allowing three points in the second half, and getting a crucial 4th down stop with one minute remaining in the game.

Southern improves to 4-2 on the year, and 3-1 in SWAC play. The Jags are now in first place in the SWAC West, and will play Virginia Lynchburg next week for homecoming. 

2 days ago Saturday, October 15 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Saturday, October 15, 2022 9:15:00 PM CDT October 15, 2022

