65°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting outside Gonzales bar leaves two injured
Related Story
GONZALES- Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a bar on Highway 44 in Gonzales early Saturday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred around 1:14 a.m. outside the Pelican Pub, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies are searching for 19-year-old Colby Breaux in connection with the shooting and have a warrant for his arrest.
The shooting is still under investigation.
News
GONZALES- Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a bar on Highway 44 in Gonzales early Saturday morning,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
Local seniors learn about scams, get free health care at annual 'SALT'...
-
Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services
-
La. Rep. Clay Higgins is lone dissenting vote to release the Epstein...
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...