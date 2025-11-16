Shooting outside Gonzales bar leaves two injured

GONZALES- Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a bar on Highway 44 in Gonzales early Saturday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 1:14 a.m. outside the Pelican Pub, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are searching for 19-year-old Colby Breaux in connection with the shooting and have a warrant for his arrest.

The shooting is still under investigation.