Latest Weather Blog
Rolling roadblocks across BR as deputy's body is transported to funeral home
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – Rolling roadblocks occurred through a large swath of the city Monday as the body of fallen sheriff's Sgt. Shawn Anderson was moved to the funeral home handling his memorial services.
The deputy was transported to Greenoaks Funeral Home. The processional started from Hooper Road and turned onto Joor Road before finally reaching Greenoaks on Florida Boulevard.
Anderson was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night at a strip mall flanking a movie theater parking lot on O'Neal near I-12. The suspected shooter was injured in the altercation with deputies and remains in the hospital. He has a lengthy criminal past.
Anderson was the epitome of a law enforcement officer. His life was devoted to keeping the community safe – whether it was as an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy or a member of the armed services. Click HERE to read more about his heroism.
Expect roadblocks as a lengthy, impromptu procession of law enforcement guide his body. Click HERE to monitor traffic flow via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology. Watch for reports on how the community is coming together to honor the fallen officer on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic