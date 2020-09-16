Residents along Northshore lakefront prepare for Sally

MANDEVILLE - McClain's Pizza, located about a block from Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, is used to inconvenient flooding.

"It happens at least three times a year," McClain's manager Rachael Taylor said.

Nearby businesses and residents prepare for high water year-round.

"You'll see the water going over those brick pilings over there. It will carry into the road and go back a block, two blocks, three blocks, depending on how serious it is," Francis Shea said.

Though the homes directly on the lakefront have been built up since Katrina, anything that is underneath can easily wash away.

"Whatever they're predicting for the water, we pick it up, stack it on shelves, tie tables together," Taylor said.

Some businesses had sandbags and wood covering doors and windows, but for the most part, Sally will be just another rainy day.

"We can have really bad rain storms and get water on these roads too," Shea said.

In May, a rogue rainstorm flooded several homes in the area, and the same thing happened when Tropical Storm Cristobal came through in June.

"We got more water from the wind storm that came through in May," Taylor said.

And now with the storm shifting even further east, Sally's effects will likely not be out of the norm for these longtime Northshore residents.

"Most of us regular folks pull our plants in and get everything in the house, and get the trashcans out of the road and our lawn furniture and stuff. I'm not so worried about this. I'm just grateful that it didn't go in the direction of Lake Charles," Shea said.