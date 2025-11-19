Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A plane flew from Oxford, Miss., to Baton Rouge on Monday, reportedly carrying members of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's family for a tour of the city as LSU searches for a new head football coach.
According to a report by LouisianaSports.Net, the plane picked up several of Kiffin's family members, including Lane's ex-wife, Layla, in Oxford and flew them to Baton Rouge to show them around town.
Reports from Oxford on Sunday say that Layla took a similar trip to Gainesville, Fla., over the weekend.
WBRZ learned that the plane is owned by the MMR Group, a company whose CEO is former LSU linebacker James B. Rutland. The flight left Baton Rouge at 9:43 on Monday morning and landed in Oxford at 10:29 a.m.
The Advocate newspaper reported that the plane trip was arranged by LSU officials.
It left Oxford 30 minutes later and landed back in Baton Rouge at 11:48 a.m. The flight plan for the return to Oxford has a 6:07 p.m. departure time scheduled.
