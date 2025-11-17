74°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search
BATON ROUGE — A plane flew from Oxford, Miss., to Baton Rouge on Monday, reportedly carrying members of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's family for a tour of the city as LSU searches for a new head football coach.
According to a report by The Advocate, the plane was arranged by LSU officials and picked up several of Kiffin's family members in Oxford and flew them to Baton Rouge to show them around town.
Trending News
WBRZ learned that the plane is owned by the MMR Group, a company whose CEO is former LSU linebacker James B. Rutland. The flight left Baton Rouge at 9:43 on Monday morning and landed in Oxford at 10:29 a.m. It left Oxford 30 minutes later and landed back in Baton Rouge at 11:48 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New St. Francisville interim police chief named, no timeline yet for next...
-
WATCH: LSU, interim head coach Frank Wilson prepares for final home game...
-
Hammond man arrested on murder charges in overdose death of 28-year-old
-
Former La. Speaker of the House arrested on felony charges filed last...
-
Hammond Police Department asks for help locating missing 12-year-old girl