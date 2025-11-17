REPORT: Lane Kiffin's family members touring Baton Rouge amid LSU coaching search

BATON ROUGE — A plane flew from Oxford, Miss., to Baton Rouge on Monday, reportedly carrying members of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's family for a tour of the city as LSU searches for a new head football coach.

According to a report by The Advocate, the plane was arranged by LSU officials and picked up several of Kiffin's family members in Oxford and flew them to Baton Rouge to show them around town.

WBRZ learned that the plane is owned by the MMR Group, a company whose CEO is former LSU linebacker James B. Rutland. The flight left Baton Rouge at 9:43 on Monday morning and landed in Oxford at 10:29 a.m. It left Oxford 30 minutes later and landed back in Baton Rouge at 11:48 a.m.