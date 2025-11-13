54°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
Related Story
TAMPA BAY — Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Josh Williams was suspended by the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
According to Schefter, Williams was suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. He can return after the Bucs' week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Buccaneers’ RB Josh Williams is suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2025
Williams will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, December 22, following the Buccaneers’ Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Williams played in 60 games in six seasons for the Tigers and was a member of the 2019 national championship-winning team.
News
TAMPA BAY — Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Josh Williams was suspended by the NFL, ESPN's... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
-
Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and...
-
Louisiana's infrastructure rated below national average on 2025 report card
-
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
-
Second arrest made in West Feliciana Parish child abuse case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy