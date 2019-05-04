Property bills in EBR available soon, due January 31st

BATON ROUGE - If you live in East Baton Rouge Parish, you might have noticed your property bills are late.

Assessor Brian Wilson assures the bills are on their way, but they're late because about 41,000 homes had to be reassessed following the flood

"We had to go in and revalue all the flooded properties," he said.

In September, WBRZ followed two Baton Rouge tax assessors as they drove through flood damage neighborhoods, checking off one house at a time to confirm it had flood damage. As a result, the parish is about a month late producing the 2016 tax roll this year.

"We're getting information from FEMA, we got information from parish officials where debris pickup was, things of that nature that kind of helped us determine which properties flooded," said Wilson.

It was a mass appraisal. Wilson says any building that flooded in the parish was reduced by at least 35 percent.

Property owners that flooded will see a reduction in their bill. They'll be available online at ebrso.org on December 15. While taxes are normally due by the end of the year, the sheriff's office says bills will be put in the mail January 1 and no interest or penalty will be charged until after January 31.