Pat signs off for the last time at WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – Grandparents will tell you, it’s a life-changing moment when you become one. Pat Shingleton agrees, and it’s one of the reasons why, after more than 40 years of forecasting the weather in Baton Rouge, he’s decided to retire from daily appearances on television.

Pat delivered his final weather report during evening newscasts on Channel 2 Friday (Jan. 29).

Pat said he’s closing the umbrella, but really, he’s just holding a different one, one that will include his growing family and his one-year-old grandchild. It’s nothing new – Pat’s lived the fatherly role with his own family and has mentored countless colleagues he's treated as his own family while stewarding the WBRZ weather team and helping viewers navigate some of the scariest weather events of the last four decades.

“My forecasting approach incorporated the protection of life and property and when it wasn’t serious, let’s have some fun,” Pat remarked recently as he thought back on his career.

Pat’s been planning for retirement. In 2020, Pat stopped appearing on the 6:30, 10 and 10:30 newscasts. Dr. Josh Eachus was named WBRZ’s Chief Meteorologist and will take over weathercasting during the 4 and 6 o’clock newscasts upon Pat’s retirement from the weather department. Pat will remain with WBRZ as a community advocate and spokesperson, continuing to champion charity events he’s become synonymous with: Pat’s Fill A Prescription for the Needy, Pat’s Coats for Kids and the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, The Wearin’ of the Green Parade.

Pat added a different brand of personality to the Baton Rouge airwaves in his last 40 years with WBRZ: Backyard BBQ reports, firehouse cookoffs and live events. Longtime WBRZ viewers remember his talk and game shows “We Play Baton Rouge” and “Hotline After Dark.”

“The weather door may be closing for Pat but his expertise and commitment to our community will remain open,” General Manager Rocky Daboval said of Pat’s retirement.

Station chief operating officer and owner, Jake Manship, added Pat will remain a part of the fabric of Baton Rouge and local television: “Pat will maintain his involvement through WBRZ with the projects that he embraces with possibly a few more.”

“Pat’s legacy will be solidified in his charity,” WBRZ news boss Trey Schmaltz said. “Pat and WBRZ are intertwined and it'll be different not having him a part of our everyday lives.” Schmaltz added, “Pat found a great protege in Josh who will continue to lead our viewers through clear days and stormy nights.”

The mayor declared January 29 Pat Shingleton Day: Watch the video here.