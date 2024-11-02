One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in Central

CENTRAL - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash happened on Greenwell Springs and Fairchild Roads. Officials confirmed Jeremiah Butler, 26, of Baton Rouge was killed and another was injured and taken to the hospital.

Chief Roger Corcoran with the Central Police Department said the crash happened when a vehicle attempted to pass an 18-wheeler by crossing a double yellow line and going into the opposing lane, where it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Butler died from his injuries on the scene. The road was closed after the crash but it has since opened again.

This crash is the most recent in a series of crashes along Greenwell Springs Road. On Sept. 12, one person died and three were injured in a crash on the road. Another crash with injuries was reported on Oct. 2.

Officials have since called for changes to be made to the road to make it safer. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Public Information Officer Rodney Mallett said there is a parish-wide project set to go up for bid in 2026 that will add safety features to multiple roads, including Greenwell Springs.