60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl next Saturday

Related Story

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss' athletic director issued a statement Friday saying football head coach Lane Kiffin's decision on whether he leaves the program will come following their game versus Mississippi State.

Kiffin has been connected to LSU and Florida's open head coaching decisions; Athletic Director Keith Carter said the program wanted the team to focus on the Egg Bowl next Saturday.

"Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game," Carter said. "An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."

Read the full statement here:

News
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin...
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl next Saturday
OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss' athletic director issued a statement Friday saying football head coach Lane Kiffin's decision on whether... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 21 2025 Nov 21, 2025 Friday, November 21, 2025 3:33:00 PM CST November 21, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days