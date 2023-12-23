Man arrested after stabbing on LSU campus, allegedly threatening store employees with knife

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and hate crimes after allegedly being involved in a stabbing on LSU's campus, threatening store employees with a knife, and attempting to crash his vehicle into the employees Wednesday afternoon.

Gilbert Fisher, 24, allegedly walked into a Circle K saying offensive racial slurs, retrieved his knife from his car after throwing chips at employees and on the ground, and began walking toward the victims. Fisher attempted to enter the store, where he was fended off by brooms and got into his car. After the victims tried to get his license plate numbers, he attempted to crash into them.

Fisher, who drove onto College Drive, ignored traffic signals and drove into oncoming traffic to avoid a police officer. He later crashed his car north of LSU's campus and abandoned his vehicle, leading to police finding him and turning him over to LSUPD.

Fisher also had been involved in a stabbing on LSU's campus, according to police.

Jalen Lands, whose father, Simuel, was the victim of the stabbing, described what happened.

"He walks past me, and he says something," Lands said. "So I take my headphones out, you know it's broad daylight. I'm like 'What's he saying?'. First thing he says is the N-word, and then he pushes me."

Afterward, Fisher pulled out a knife and chased Lands, who called his father for help.

"My dad, not really listening [to warnings about the knife], gets too close, and he tries to back up and falls," Lands said. "The guy gets on top of him."

Lands had to make a quick tourniquet after Fisher stabbed his father's leg; Fisher got away afterward. Lands criticized campus security in the wake of the attack.

"I'm not one to ask for compensation, but y'all are letting these people on campus," Lands said. "He was coming off of campus. He found the first person that he saw. I don't know if it's more security. It kind of needs to be talked about a little bit more."

Fisher received charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes, aggravated assault, and aggravated flight.